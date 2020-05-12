WWE provides update on Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio after Money in the Bank 2020

The Money in the Bank ladder matches which took place during the titular PPV at WWE's global headquarters, was an unusual one, and pretty entertaining considering the circumstances. In the match, the two briefcases were placed on the top of the roof. WWE had teased the possibility of Superstars being thrown off the roof and it actually happened!

Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio were thrown off the roof by King Corbin. WWE provided an update about the health of the two RAW Superstars ahead of this week's show. The report revealed that the two Superstars were thrown off the roof and thankfully fell on a secondary roof, a fall of six feet.

Both Superstars had minor injuries but were cleared to wrestle on RAW.

Black and Mysterio are set to face Murphy and Seth Rollins on the RAW after Money in the Bank.

Black and Mysterio were two of the six male Superstars that were in the men's Money in the Bank match. The two Superstars were thrown off the roof by King Corbin. Corbin climbed the ladder and was seconds away from winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Elias returned and landed a shot on the back of Corbin with a guitar, which helped Otis win the title.