WWE publicly called out for "lazy" booking after never-before-seen match is made official on RAW

WWE's booking of a massive bout on this week's edition of RAW didn't sit well with A LOT of people, including Dave LaGreca of Busted Open. He didn't hold back one bit while blasting the promotion for giving Goldberg a title shot against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.
At the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg and Gunther will go at it in a World Heavyweight Title match. Many fans are unhappy with Triple H giving the veteran a title shot without him earning it.
On the latest edition of Busted Open, host Dave LaGreca took a shot at World Wrestling Entertainment for handing a title shot to Goldberg on RAW. He wasn't happy with the way the match was set up and called the company out for its lazy booking.
“Jey Uso doesn’t even get a rematch. Jey Uso has got to enter himself into the King of the Ring tournament in hopes of getting another title shot at Gunther. But Goldberg just walks right in and gets a title shot… Just because Gunther had bad blood over eight months ago. This is lazy. It’s, it’s lazy, Bully… The WWE should be ashamed of themselves this morning. I hope somebody on that creative team is listening to this show right now, red-faced because they’re embarrassed by what I saw on Monday Night RAW,” he said. [H/T - Wrestling News]
Goldberg's WWE win/loss record over the past five years isn't impressive, to say the least
Goldberg has lost four out of his last five matches in the Stamford-based promotion. In 2021, he defeated Bobby Lashley in a "No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere" match at Crown Jewel.
The veteran's last outing in the company was more than three years ago, against Roman Reigns. The OTC defeated him to retain the Universal Title at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia.