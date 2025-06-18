WWE publicly called out for "lazy" booking after never-before-seen match is made official on RAW

WWE's booking of a massive bout on this week's edition of RAW didn't sit well with A LOT of people, including Dave LaGreca of Busted Open. He didn't hold back one bit while blasting the promotion for giving Goldberg a title shot against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

At the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg and Gunther will go at it in a World Heavyweight Title match. Many fans are unhappy with Triple H giving the veteran a title shot without him earning it.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, host Dave LaGreca took a shot at World Wrestling Entertainment for handing a title shot to Goldberg on RAW. He wasn't happy with the way the match was set up and called the company out for its lazy booking.

Ad

Trending

“Jey Uso doesn’t even get a rematch. Jey Uso has got to enter himself into the King of the Ring tournament in hopes of getting another title shot at Gunther. But Goldberg just walks right in and gets a title shot… Just because Gunther had bad blood over eight months ago. This is lazy. It’s, it’s lazy, Bully… The WWE should be ashamed of themselves this morning. I hope somebody on that creative team is listening to this show right now, red-faced because they’re embarrassed by what I saw on Monday Night RAW,” he said. [H/T - Wrestling News]

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Ad

Goldberg's WWE win/loss record over the past five years isn't impressive, to say the least

Goldberg has lost four out of his last five matches in the Stamford-based promotion. In 2021, he defeated Bobby Lashley in a "No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere" match at Crown Jewel.

The veteran's last outing in the company was more than three years ago, against Roman Reigns. The OTC defeated him to retain the Universal Title at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More