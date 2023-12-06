WWE pulls the plug on 36-year tradition

WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and has a ginormous and well-documented history.

However, in a significant shift, the Stamfodd-based promotion has announced the discontinuation of its home video distribution, marking the end of a 36-year tradition. This decision reflects the changing landscape of entertainment consumption, as the World Wrestling Entertainment Network's vast library of content has rendered physical media obsolete.

Since its inception in 2014, the over-the-top streaming service has become a go-to destination for wrestling fans, providing a comprehensive archive of shows, premium live events, and original programming.

Despite the company's continued production of DVDs and Blu-rays for the last 36 years, their significance among fans has waned. In a move that signals a shift in entertainment consumption, the company has announced the discontinuation of its home video distribution in Europe.

This announcement follows the expiration of their licensing agreement with Fremantle, which has been responsible for distributing DVDs and Blu-rays in the UK.

The final European release under this arrangement will be the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event headlined by Roman Reigns vs LA Knight. The DVD is slated for release on December 18 (UK) and December 22 (Germany). Following this, no further physical media stock will be produced or distributed in Europe.

The general future of WWE VHS, DVDs, and Blu-rays is unknown

While the Stamford-based promotion's decision to discontinue home distribution in Europe signals a shift toward streaming services, the fate of physical media in other regions is still unknown.

In a further development, Haus of Wrestling managed to elicit a response from a WWE executive who acknowledged the changing landscape of media consumption:

"The home video business has long been in decline, and it will no longer be a place where the company dedicates time and resources." [H/T: Haus of Wrestling]

Fans can expect to continue enjoying World Wrestling Entertainment's library of content through streaming services, with the possibility of limited-edition physical releases for special events.

