WWE has purchased the rights to Kurt Angle's biography

WWE has bought the rights to Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's biography, as the latter confirmed recently.

Angle worked extensively with the company in the 90s. Following his departure, he was associated with IMPACT Wrestling for nearly a decade. He returned to WWE in 2017 as the general manager of RAW. The Hall of Famer mentored Ronda Rousey for her WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match.

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated that WWE had purchased the documentary and discussed his career with the company.

"The WWE bought the show from us, the documentary. They changed it up a little bit and made it a little more pro wrestling oriented. But we made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year. They actually added more WWE stuff to it. So the one next year on Peacock will be more about my personal life growing up and before the WWE, so it's a really well-rounded documentary," Angle said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Kurt Angle discussed Jason Jordan's career-ending injury

On his return to WWE in 2017, the Hall of Famer was involved in a storyline featuring Jason Jordan, his illegitimate son (Kayfabe). The latter suffered a severe neck injury, resulting in him being out of ring action since 2018.

In the same episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the four-time WWE Champion highlighted the extent of Jason Jordan's injury, which has resulted in restricted arm movements.

“What happens is your vertebrae, you have discs in between each vertebra. When you injure your neck, the disc slides. What happens is it slides to the side. So it’s sticking out of the vertebrae. You have nerves that come out of the vertebrae, and those get blocked by the disc. Then you can’t feel your arm and you don’t have motor skills with one arm or both arms depending if they slide both ways... That’s what Jason was having trouble with," stated Angle.

Rowdy Bunn  @bigtimerowdy 5 years ago today, Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's son. 5 years ago today, Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's son. https://t.co/rwjH05Tsa8

There were rumors afloat of a third member being added to the segment to portray Jordan's on-screen mother. Unfortunately, the storyline came to a halt due to his injury.

