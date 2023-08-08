WWE pushing new love triangle on Monday Night RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Chad Gable surprisingly came out on top in the fatal four-way match to announce Gunther's next Intercontinental Championship challenger.

This win led to a backstage interaction between Ludwig Kaiser and Maxxine Dupri which saw Dupri forced to slap Kaiser after he had a few things to say about Alpha Academy.

Otis stepped in and challenged Kaiser to a match, but even when the two men were in the ring, it was clear that Kaiser's attention was at ringside, at Maxxine Dupri, who was able to distract him several times throughout the bout.

It's clear that Alpha Academy and Imperium are now set for a lengthy feud, and it could be set around the current love triangle between Ludwig, Maxxine, and Otis.

This isn't the first time Otis has been part of a romantic storyline in WWE, and it could finally allow Maxxine to be pushed into the Women's Division and become a focal point of the feud after rising in popularity since joining The Academy earlier this year.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri will become the focal point of the feud between Alpha Academy and Imperium? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

