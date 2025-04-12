WWE putting on maintenance shows ahead of WrestleMania, claims Dutch Mantell after this week's SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on this week's SmackDown. The show emanated from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

This week's SmackDown was an important pit stop ahead of WrestleMania. The show featured several stars, such as Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and Drew McIntyre. However, with the three-hour time slot, WWE found it difficult to fill out the time, especially with no appearances from major stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell claimed this was a maintenance show, indicating that WWE was on autopilot till WrestleMania. He pointed out that most of the matches for Mania were booked, and the shows were being utilized to build the story. The veteran writer also noted that very little time was allocated to wrestling, given that the stars were taking too long with their entrances.

"All they're doing now, they're doing maintenance on the shows. The card is booked. They're doing maintenance." He added, "How many matches can you watch? And they're killing as much time as much as they can by getting in the ring, singing to their songs. My God, the wrestling is almost down. How much time they got Vince? 40 minutes? They spent about 10 minutes of that in just entrances." [From 5:55 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, WWE announced another match for WrestleMania, where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

