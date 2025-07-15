WWE quietly splits major RAW tag team

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 15, 2025 18:01 GMT
This is a shock! (image via WWE)

The tag team division on WWE RAW has been criticized heavily over the past few months because it has been unable to match the hype surrounding SmackDown at present.

It seems that The Judgment Day, The War Raiders, and The New Day are the only real teams pushed on RAW, and now WWE seems to have split one of the teams that could have challenged them.

Last night on RAW, Grayson Waller was seen once again working with The New Day, while Austin Theory was nowhere to be seen. The two men were seen arguing backstage several weeks ago, and this was the last time Theory was seen.

Now that Waller has moved on to start working with The New Day, it's clear that he is no longer in a team with Theory because they would have been considered his rivals.

Interestingly, Theory and Waller had been teasing a split for more than a year, so many fans believed that the split would happen on TV, but now it's seemingly clear that they are no longer together, and the situation is yet to be addressed.

What's next for the duo on WWE RAW?

Waller and Theory were together for a long time and were able to become popular names with the WWE Universe. Waller is clearly now moving into a storyline with The New Day, but Theory has been AWOL for several weeks.

Theory could be a real contender on RAW as a singles star, but there is no clear reason for his current absence, even though he seemed to be on the verge of a babyface turn.

Theory has continued to update his social media, and there is no news about an injury, so it is unclear why Theory has been removed from TV, but Waller has remained part of each weekly show.

