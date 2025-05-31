WWE quietly splits popular SmackDown stable

There have been a lot of changes on WWE TV over the past few weeks, with several stables broken apart by releases, while others like The Bloodline have gone their separate ways.
One group that has now split is The Street Profits and B-Fab, who remained together long after Bobby Lashley brought them together, but they haven't been featured on SmackDown for several weeks.
B-Fab has been working with Mia Yim, and it seemed as though they were waiting for an opportunity to bring B-Fab back to the group. Candice LeRae's return would have been the perfect time, but she wasn't part of the exchange this week on SmackDown.
Instead, it appears that she was working with The Street Profits to build herself up on WWE SmackDown before she was added to the women's division. B-Fab is now at a level where she can work as a solo competitor or in a team with Yim, which means she no longer needs to serve as the manager for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
The Street Profits are the WWE Tag Team Champions and have been holding their own in recent weeks, despite stepping into a feud with the top teams of SmackDown, who have targeted their titles.