WWE quietly splits popular SmackDown stable

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 31, 2025 01:24 GMT
This is a sad development (image via WWE)
This is a sad development (image via WWE.com)

There have been a lot of changes on WWE TV over the past few weeks, with several stables broken apart by releases, while others like The Bloodline have gone their separate ways.

Ad

One group that has now split is The Street Profits and B-Fab, who remained together long after Bobby Lashley brought them together, but they haven't been featured on SmackDown for several weeks.

B-Fab has been working with Mia Yim, and it seemed as though they were waiting for an opportunity to bring B-Fab back to the group. Candice LeRae's return would have been the perfect time, but she wasn't part of the exchange this week on SmackDown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Instead, it appears that she was working with The Street Profits to build herself up on WWE SmackDown before she was added to the women's division. B-Fab is now at a level where she can work as a solo competitor or in a team with Yim, which means she no longer needs to serve as the manager for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Street Profits are the WWE Tag Team Champions and have been holding their own in recent weeks, despite stepping into a feud with the top teams of SmackDown, who have targeted their titles.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications