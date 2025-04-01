WWE: Raquel Rodriguez breaks down in tears

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez broke into tears in a recent interview. The star shared her emotional journey regarding a previous struggle with a serious health condition.

The former NXT Women's Champion was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) in January 2024. She competed at that year's Elimination Chamber but was ultimately forced out of action after the condition flared up. She was absent from WWE TV for just over seven months during her road to recovery. The Texan eventually returned at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Big Mami Cool recounted her past struggle with MCAS, during which she experienced severe swelling and felt unrecognizable. The 34-year-old detailed the emotional toll, describing how she avoided mirrors and social interaction, feeling trapped in a dark place.

"I want people to know who are allergic to makeup that you're beautiful, and you don't have to wear it. But at the time, a year ago, I was swelling up. It was to the point where I was unrecognizable to myself. I was looking in the mirror, and I was like, 'Who is she? Who is this person?'''

The Judgment Day member continued:

"I avoided mirrors; I avoided cameras; I avoided phones. I didn't want to know anything about the outside world, because I was just in such a dark place physically, and it was physically taxing, but I know that was taking such a big toll on me mentally." [H/T: CVV]

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez credits her friends and family for their support in difficult times

Overwhelmed by the memory, Raquel Rodriguez's voice cracked, and she broke into tears. One-half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions recalled the support she received from her family, including her six-year-old niece, who prayed to God every night. The RAW star also credited Liv Morgan for constantly checking on her.

During the same interaction with Chris Van Vliet, The Judgment Day member stressed the power of positive self-talk and the conviction that her health would improve.

"But I just kept telling myself, 'This isn't forever. You're gonna get through this.' And again, my family. I'm so, so blessed because I have such a strong family that was there for me. My six-year-old niece is praying for God to take the redness away. She doesn't have to do that, but she does that. She does that for me every night. I have amazing friends, Liv [Morgan] constantly checking on me, Jet from makeup always checking on me,'' she said. [H/T: CVV]

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Raquel Rodriguez failed to defeat Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen if the two will face off in a rematch for the title before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

