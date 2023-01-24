WWE RAW 30: Twitter guesses what The Undertaker said to Bray Wyatt

Tonight's 30th-anniversary celebration of WWE Monday Night RAW saw many legends make appearances. Included in that list was Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who came to the ring to confront LA Knight.

However, it wasn't the Deadman version of 'Taker we've been used to seeing - it was the motorcycle-riding, bandana-wearing American Bad*ss that showed up.

Knight, who is slated to face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble this weekend, attempted to make a hasty retreat following The Undertaker's arrival. However, Bray also made an appearance, cutting Knight off from his exit and sending him back into the ring.

The Undertaker grabbed Knight by the throat in what seemed to be the set-up for a chokeslam - only to throw him towards Wyatt, who nailed his rival with a Sister Abigail to put some punctuation on the segment.

It's what happened next between the two spooky superstars that had fans on Twitter talking. Before leaving the ring, Undertaker leaned in to whisper... something into the ear of his WrestleMania 31 opponent.

What did the WWE Hall of Famer say to Bray Wyatt?

Nothing more happened between the two, leaving viewers to only speculate what the Phenom said to the Eater of Worlds, and some of that speculation was pretty funny.

Some compared it to an iconic moment from the film Lost in Translation (including this guy.)

Since Undertaker's appearance tonight was a one-off, there's a good chance we won't find out what he told his old rival. Then again, unless this was an unscripted moment between the two, it would be odd for WWE to make a moment of it on one of the biggest RAW episodes in a long while and not follow up on it.

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will face off, as we said, in a Pitch Black match this Saturday at the Royal Rumble. Whether Undertaker becomes involved remains to be seen, but after tonight's events, it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

