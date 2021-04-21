WWE RAW: April 19 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Charlotte Flair returns to the ring 

WrestleMania season is over, and WWE RAW continues to find its footing heading into WrestleMania Backlash next month. So how did RAW do in the viewership numbers last night?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.907 million viewers, down from last week's 2.026 million. It seems the goodwill from WrestleMania is already wearing off, and WWE needs to figure out a way to improve its flagship show.

WWE RAW was once again able to hit the two million viewer range during the first hour of the show, which led to the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the evening.

WWE started the show with 2.017 million. It dropped to 1.981 million in hour two and bottomed out to 1.724 million by the end of the evening. Even with Charlotte Flair and Asuka being advertised as the show's main event, WWE RAW couldn't maintain viewership throughout the broadcast.

WWE RAW maintains top three spots on cable for Monday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a drop from last week's 0.68 to 0.61. The demo is still a substantial number and much better than what RAW was doing before WrestleMania came around this year.

With the fallout from WrestleMania, the 18-49 demo fluctuated in every hour of WWE RAW last night, starting with 0.63 in hour one, staying steady in hour number two but dropping to 0.57 in hour number three.

It seems the WWE Universe wants some variety added to the RAW women's division as Charlotte Flair and Asuka weren't able to keep the demo for their main event match.

For the fourth week in a row, WWE took all three top spots on cable on Monday. Say what you want about the current RAW product, but it's been dominating cable television every Monday for the past month.

WWE RAW opened this week with an in-ring promo from Drew McIntyre that also involved MVP, MACE, and T-BAR. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wasn't featured on last night's show.

The main event of WWE RAW saw Asuka go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair while RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley watched on from ringside.

