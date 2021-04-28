WWE RAW: April 26 episode viewership and ratings revealed as RKBro is formed

The RKBro storyline featuring Randy Orton and Riddle during hour two of WWE RAW brought in the best viewership and demo of the show. But how did the show do overall?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.774 million viewers. That's lower than what the show racked up in its previous edition (1.907 million).

The viewership of the show is trending closer to what it was before WrestleMania, which isn't a good sign for WWE.

This week's episode of RAW returned to the trend of being unable to hit the two million viewers range during any hour of the show.

However, the show didn't lose viewers throughout the course of the evening this week. The red brand actually gained numbers in hour two during the formation of RKBro before dropping further in the final hour.

WWE RAW started with 1.775 million. It went up to 1.830 in hour two and bottomed out to 1.718 by the end of the evening.

With the numbers returning to what they were earlier on this year, it seems like RAW needs to find a new creative direction to capture the audience's attention.

WWE RAW takes the top three spots on cable for Monday

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a big drop from last week from 0.61 to 0.49. The demo is on a steady decline since the night after WrestleMania, and it doesn't appear to be getting any better.

Much like the last couple of weeks, the 18-49 demo fluctuated during each hour of WWE RAW last night.

It started with 0.49 in the first hour and went to 0.50 during the second and dropped to 0.47 during the final one.

RKBro proved that if WWE RAW puts on an entertaining storyline, people will tune in to see it.

For the fifth week in a row, WWE took all three top spots on cable on Monday. Regardless of their falling numbers, keeping the top three spots is a good thing for the company.

WWE RAW opened this week with a handicap match that saw Braun Strowman take on an unmasked T-Bar and Mace.

The storyline between Strowman and Drew McIntyre continued throughout the show and led to the two men wrestling one another in the show's main event.

The Monster Among Men defeated McIntyre in the final bout of the evening. This meant that the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash has now been changed to a Triple Threat with Strowman added to the mix.

