WWE RAW: August 9 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Randy Orton returns to Monday nights

Viewership and demo numbers for this week's episode of WWE RAW have been released.

This week's episode of WWE RAW focused on the return of Randy Orton and his storyline with Riddle as part of RK-Bro. But did the bromance between the two superstars increase viewership this week? Unfortunately not.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.790 million viewers, down from last week's 1.821 million. With the Olympics completed and the return of Randy Orton, it must be surprising for WWE to see their viewership down this week heading into SummerSlam in less than two weeks.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,790,000 viewers on average. By a small margin, it's lowest since the return to touring.



629,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.49 rating).



📊 More details and analysis: https://t.co/52mF4R8JC4 pic.twitter.com/88uiDrwD2v — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 10, 2021

WWE RAW saw a drop in both viewership and demo this week

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week from 0.51 to 0.49. With both the demo and viewership down this week, WWE needs to figure out a way to swing momentum heading into SummerSlam.

RK-Bro was one of WWE's hottest storylines of the summer, but Randy Orton's recent absence from RAW as of late might have cooled overall interest a tad. If the company stays the course on this story, there is no doubt that RK-Bro could be a focal point of RAW as we advance in terms of the show's overall popularity.

WWE RAW kicked off last night with the return of "The Viper" Randy Orton, who was quickly greeted by his tag team partner in RK-Bro Riddle. The story between Riddle and Orton was a weaving point throughout the course of the episode.

The main event of RAW saw Randy Orton go one-on-one with AJ Styles, which saw interference from both Omos and Riddle throughout the course of the match.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What match or segment did you enjoy the most? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

