WWE RAW commentary team set to undergo changes following WrestleMania - Reports

WWE looks to have several changes to their product in mind following this weekend's WrestleMania. While NXT's move over to Tuesday nights has already been openly announced by the company, there are also changes expected for WWE's flagship show.

According to a report by Raj Giri of WrestlingInc, Monday Night RAW on April 12 will see a distinctive change to the current announce team.

What a superb performer @SamoaJoe is. On the mic, in the ring... on commentary, he’s one of the very best in the business. Is this a subtle sign of things to come?! OH WENDY!!!! pic.twitter.com/iRjfHb26Fg — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) June 16, 2020

Instead, Giri reports that Adnan Virk is set to replace Tom Phillips as the play-by-play announcer on RAW moving forward. Phillips has had this position since January 2020 when he replaced Vic Joseph on RAW. As of writing, there is no word on where Phillips will be heading.

WWE signs former ESPN Sportscaster

Adnan Virk will be relatively well-known to sports fans, since he hosted The Score in Canada and worked for ESPN for nine years between 2010 and 2019.

There has been no official announcement from WWE regarding Ardan Virk's signing. However, he is expected to be unveiled to the WWE Universe this week on RAW.

WWE's announce teams have been shuffled several times in the past few years. Most recently, Samoa Joe was added to the RAW commentary team, even though the star is expected to return to the ring soon.

There is also the question of Michael Cole's looming retirement since he has been part of WWE now for more than two decades and could offer his seat to Tom Phillips on SmackDown.

WWE now sees SmackDown as their main show since the move over to FOX so this could be a way of pushing Phillips into Cole's place and allowing the long-time commentator to move into a less public backstage role.