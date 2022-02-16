WWE RAW dominates Valentine's Day TV ratings

It would seem that WWE RAW got a nice little love letter this past Monday, as the Valentine's Day edition of the red brand drew some great numbers.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Raw did 1.60 million viewers and 0.44, I'd consider that great for being on an unfamiliar station. Raw did 1.60 million viewers and 0.44, I'd consider that great for being on an unfamiliar station.

Thanks to our friends at PWInsider.com, we've got a look at the Neilsen ratings RAW pulled in this past Monday. Because of the Winter Olympic games, RAW aired on partner NBC Universal's other cable channel, Syfy. Despite the channel move, the red brand pulled in some pretty impressive stats.

Over the course of the three hours WWE's flagship show aired on Syfy, they averaged a total of 1.6 million viewers. The second hour drew the most viewers, pulling in over 1.7 million eyeballs.

WWE RAW has been on Syfy since the Olympics began

It's a significant improvement from the week before - another episode aired on Syfy drew an average of only under 1.4 million. By comparison, the episode of WWE RAW following the 2022 Royal Rumble had 1.8 million fans watching on average.

That being said, these numbers show that viewers have been following the show to its temporary network while the Olympics continue.

It's worth pointing out that this is the first episode of WWE programming to air since the end of the current NFL season. ESPN's Monday Night Football has regularly been WWE's biggest rival on Mondays following the end of the Monday Night Wars with WCW, and the end of every NFL season usually sees an increase in WWE RAW viewership.

During this year's Olympics, RAW has been keeping their ratings steady, especially as they're starting to head into WrestleMania - traditionally their biggest show of the year. This year's Show of Shows takes place this April in Dallas, TX, and the company is looking for ways to fill two nights of action while also bringing in a casual audience at the same time.

How do you feel WWE has handled their content since the Olympics started?

Let's talk about it in the comments right down there.

