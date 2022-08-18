WWE RAW draws crazy numbers despite going head to head with Better Call Saul

WWE Monday Night RAW competed against Vince Gilligan's Better Call Saul series finale in numbers and did way better than expected.

The thrilling culmination of the Breaking Bad verse came to a close with the final episode of Better Call Saul airing on August 15. The conclusion of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman's story went right against the new era of RAW, with many praising the former for its satisfying ending.

However, it came as a surprise when Dave Meltzer reported that RAW had surpassed the AMC series in numbers, drawing in 1.98 million viewers. The great ratings only further prove that the new regime has been working its charm.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Raw did 1.98 million/0.53. Beat last episode of Better Call Saul head-to-head for first. Another great number. Raw did 1.98 million/0.53. Beat last episode of Better Call Saul head-to-head for first. Another great number.

The WWE Universe has had an incredibly positive response to the matches and segments on both SmackDown and RAW ever since Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took over. We'll have to see if the new regime can continue this progress and draw in more numbers for their product as they look to fill the shoes of Vince McMahon.

WWE Universe praises and congratulates Triple H for beating Better Call Saul

Fans have been incredibly vocal with praise for Triple H's booking and the creative direction of the company ever since The Game took over from Vince McMahon.

Once Dave Meltzer reported the surprising news about RAW upsetting Better Call Saul, fans didn't hold back in showing their appreciation and congratulated The King of Kings and the rest of the company for their efforts.

Joseph Burns @Joe_WWE1



Raw would’ve dipped back to 1.7M by now under Vince McMahon. @davemeltzerWON Raw doing 1.9 Million again is very impressive for Triple H in Creative. He’s clearly doing something right if he’s maintaining the audience from last week.Raw would’ve dipped back to 1.7M by now under Vince McMahon. @davemeltzerWON Raw doing 1.9 Million again is very impressive for Triple H in Creative. He’s clearly doing something right if he’s maintaining the audience from last week. Raw would’ve dipped back to 1.7M by now under Vince McMahon.

Kurt Apps @AfterthoughtG @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan! The last few years WWE has been unwatchable, but since HHH took over it’s almost like a night and day situation. We now have AEW and WWE both putting on great shows weekly @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan! The last few years WWE has been unwatchable, but since HHH took over it’s almost like a night and day situation. We now have AEW and WWE both putting on great shows weekly

AM @untouchableAM @davemeltzerWON Watching @TripleH book such fine wrestling show week by week makes you think that it couldn't have been that hard for Vince either, he just grew old and tired enough to actually care!! @davemeltzerWON Watching @TripleH book such fine wrestling show week by week makes you think that it couldn't have been that hard for Vince either, he just grew old and tired enough to actually care!!

Fans have noticed a shift in the quality of shows ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from the company. It's also evident that stars have been given more time to shine in segments and matches than previous editions of RAW.

We saw Kevin Owens announce the return of his Prizefighter persona and went to war against Drew McIntyre ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. Both men gave it their all and hit increasingly powerful moves as the match escalated with the crowd chanting in favor of both opponents until it was interrupted by The Usos attacking McIntyre.

We also had AJ Styles deliver against Bobby Lashley in his open challenge for the WWE United States Championship. The show was then main evented by Theory and Dolph Ziggler, who brawled exhaustingly to settle their rivalry with the current Mr. Money in the Bank emerging victorious with a clean win.

Have you been enjoying RAW recently? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you been enjoying WWE RAW recently? Yes No 10 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell