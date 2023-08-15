WWE RAW ends in chaos as potential new member helps Judgment Day take out Cody Rhodes and current champion

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes collided with Finn Balor in a singles match in the main event of the show.

During the bout, while The American Nightmare was at ringside, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up and the NXT North American Champion tried to blindside Cody. However, the latter caught him and tried to suplex him onto the floor, but he was taken out with a baseball slide kick from Balor.

Later on in the match, Cody Rhodes hit The Prince with a few lariats and took him out with a Disaster Kick. Damian Priest then showed up at ringside, leaving Cody in a 4-on-1 situation. He tried to go for the Crossroads, but ended up being taken down with a slingblade.

Cody Rhodes went for another Disaster Kick, but he was unsuccessful in his second attempt. Finn Balor took him out with a dropkick and went for the Coup de Grace, but the latter got out of the way. The American Nightmare then caught him with a Cody Cutter, but Balor escaped to the outside.

Cody then went for a suicide dive, but Damian Priest grabbed his leg. He went for the dive again and this time he took out both Damian and Finn. Back in the ring, Balor nailed his opponent with a superplex after Rhea and Dirty Dom interfered. Dominik tossed a steel chair into the ring but the referee saw it.

Damian Priest tried to give Balor his Money in the Bank briefcase but Cody Rhodes got it instead. Rhodes took out both men with the briefcase while the referee was distracted and hit Balor with the Crossroads to win the match. After the bout, Judgment Day assaulted Cody in the ring, which led to Sami Zayn coming out with a steel chair to make the save.

JD McDonagh then attacked Zayn, which allowed Priest and Balor to beat up one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions. In the end, The Archer of Infamy sent Sami Zayn into the announce table and The Prince hit Cody Rhodes with another Coup de Grace. The Judgment Day then embraced in the ring on WWE RAW.

