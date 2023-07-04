At Money in the Bank 2023, we saw a big babyface turn when Shayna Baszler attacked Ronda Rousey to cost them the Women's Tag Team Titles. On the latest episode of RAW, fans were less than receptive to the three-time Champion.

Ronda Rousey getting attacked at Money in the Bank meant that she instantly turned babyface after a year. Meant to set up a SummerSlam program, their brief reign as Women's Tag Team Champions ended as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez re-captured the gold.

On the latest episode of RAW after Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey came out demanding an explanation from Shayna Baszler over what had happened a couple of nights ago in London.

Baszler came out and roasted her, claiming everyone was sick of hearing her talk on the microphone - receiving huge cheers.

Baszler went on to state that Rousey was only there because of her. Unlike the latter, Shayna claimed to pay her dues to get into the business while the UFC Hall of Famer got right in the front door.

Nobody seemed to disagree with what Baszler said and seemingly found her to be the person they would root for. The two are expected to square off at SummerSlam 2023, and we're unsure if it could be the end of Rousey's run in WWE.

