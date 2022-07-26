WWE faction spoils Rey Mysterio's 20-year anniversary on RAW

The Judgment Day spoiled Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration during WWE RAW.

Rey Mysterio made his first WWE appearance during an episode of SmackDown on July 25, 2002. Since then, the luchador has been one of the most popular babyfaces in the company, winning multiple titles along the way.

On tonight's episode of RAW, he took to the ring to celebrate his anniversary with his son Dominik.

Mysterio delivered a speech that talked about the struggles in his career. He mentioned how due to his size, he encountered several problems but managed to get through them. He then proceeded to thank multiple WWE Superstars.

He also showed his gratitude to the late Eddie Guerrero, stating that the legendary superstar helped him a lot during his career.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw #MonthofMysterio "Thank you for accepting me. For rolling with the Mysterios. And for 20 of the dopest, most awesome years." - @reymysterio "Thank you for accepting me. For rolling with the Mysterios. And for 20 of the dopest, most awesome years." - @reymysterio#WWERaw #MonthofMysterio https://t.co/M5YrqI20Gu

Towards the end of his speech, their heel stable then appeared. The Judgment Day emerged from the crowd and clapped mockingly as they circled the ring.

The two teams then proceeded to have their scheduled match. The teams traded shots with each other as the Mysterios gained the upper hand.

Towards the end of the match, The Judgment Day attempted to pull an Eddie Guerrero move. Priest gave Balor a steel chair, who gave it to Rey before acting like he was hit while the referee was distracted.

The 20-year veteran reversed the act and tossed the chair to Balor before acting hurt. This time, the referee turned her back, and while the faction was distracted, the father and son duo set them up for a double 619.

The former tag team champions captured the victory after they connected with their finisher. However, following the match, the Mysterios were attacked in a backstage segment by a returning Rhea Ripley.

What do you think is next for The Judgment Day and The Mysterio's? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far