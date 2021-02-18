WWE RAW: Feb. 15 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Bad Bunny wins 24/7 title

Monday's episode of WWE RAW was an eventful one. The WWE Universe witnessed a legitimate pregnancy reveal, a change to the Elimination Chamber matchup for the WWE Championship, and Bad Bunny becoming the 24/7 Champion. But did all of these things affect their numbers?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's WWE RAW brought in 1.810 million viewers, up from last week's 1.715 million. Being the final edition of RAW before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, this is a good sign of an increase in interest for Sunday's show.

Even with the increased viewership, WWE RAW, unfortunately, continued the trend of not hitting the 2 million viewer range in any of the three hours.

This week's show continued the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the evening. WWE started the show with 1.935 million but had 1.690 million by the end of the night.

RAW: 1.81 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 17, 2021

WWE RAW dominates the top five on cable for Monday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also increased this week to 0.56, up from last week's 0.49. With an increase in both viewership and demo, the company should be pleased with these numbers going into Sunday's big event.

The 18-49 demo also went down throughout the evening, starting with 0.60 in hour one, dropping to 0.57 in hour number two, and ending with 0.53 in hour three.

WWE stacked the deck with a fantastic main event that took up the show's third hour. However, the company still couldn't stop the weekly trend of losing numbers throughout the show.

Last week, WWE took the first, second, and fourth spots on cable for Monday, which is impressive overall. This week, WWE took the first, third, and fourth spots on cable. Not as good as last week, but still remarkable in the grand scheme of things.

Advertisement

𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒚 𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒆

𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒌 𝒚𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒊𝒕

𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒌 𝒚𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒍 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V2wA0KDEpV — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2021

WWE RAW opened with The Miz announcing that he was removing himself from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. That led to Kofi Kingston earning his way into the match later in the evening.

The show's main event featured a gauntlet match between all six members of Sunday's WWE title battle. Sheamus was victorious, and will now enter the match last.

What did you think of this week's edition of WWE RAW? What was your favorite match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments.