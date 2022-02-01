WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar reveals bold plans on “Road to WrestleMania”, Blockbuster Elimination Chamber qualification match steals the show (31st January, 2022)

WWE RAW after Royal Rumble was a great show in all aspects. The red brand confirmed major plans for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania. We also saw WWE legend Lita challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming premium live event.

The few mistakes that were made are too insignificant to mention, and thus, today's review won't include any flops from the red brand.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar

The opening segment of WWE RAW saw Adam Pearce confirm that Bobby Lashley will defend his title at Elimination Chamber later this month. His announcement was interrupted by The All Mighty, who walked into the ring along with MVP.

The duo blamed Pearce for hijacking their championship celebration. Lashley started boasting about how he is better than Brock Lesnar, considering his victory over The Beast Incarnate. He couldn't talk for long as Lesnar made his way to the ring in his fighting gear.

He quickly confirmed that he would face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, he asserted that he also wants to lock horns with The Tribal Chief as a champion.

Thus, Brock Lesnar pushed for a title match against Bobby Lashley, and the latter was surprisingly convinced to do otherwise. It has been surprising to see Lashley being portrayed as a relatively cautious champion.

Understandably, the creative team wants him to defend his title at Elimination Chamber, and thus he is being protected on WWE RAW. However, it would have still been better to allow him and Lesnar to get involved in a brawl on the red brand to help establish that their storyline is far from over.

Coming back to Brock Lesnar, several eyebrows were raised when he won the Royal Rumble. It made sense from a storyline perspective, despite many arguing that he would have got the match against Roman Reigns even if he didn't win.

But it is hard to ignore that if The Beast Incarnate got a direct title shot, he would have again been subjected to criticism about being given special treatment. Now that Lesnar has won the Rumble to earn his championship opportunity, he is like every other top star in the company.

The good thing is that despite an unjust title loss, Brock Lesnar is continuing his current run as an entertaining babyface. He is having fun with his character, which has translated well into on-screen segments. He should not be turned into an angry, non-speaking Beast just yet.

After all, we will need this version of Lesnar when he confronts Reigns and Paul Heyman, especially after the latter's betrayal.

As for Lashley, we hope that he is booked as a more confident and brutal champion on WWE RAW in the coming weeks. He might not enjoy a lengthy title reign this time. Hence, he should have a decent chance to make an impact with his gold.

