Gunther hasn't suffered many defeats in WWE. One of the most dominant superstars since signing with the company, he confronted one of the few to beat him, Ilja Dragunov.

When Gunther loses in WWE, it's usually by DQ in tag team matches where he isn't pinned or the bout has a controversial finish. Sami Zayn was the last man to do it clean as a whistle, and even RAW newcomer Bron Breakker did so in NXT before The Ring General embarked on his historic run as the Intercontinental Champion.

However, the most significant loss of his WWE career before WrestleMania 40 was at NXT Takeover: 36 on August 22, 2021 - exactly 995 days ago. Ilja Dragunov made Gunther submit in one of the best matches that year. Their careers are tied together because of that match, with the Mad Dragon ending the incredible 876-day reign of The Ring General as the NXT UK Champion.

This week on RAW, before his match against Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov spoke about his old rival, only for the Ring General to confront him face-to-face 995 days after their match.

If you haven't seen it, we recommend you watch the match. Dragunov brutalized the Imperium leader, giving him a taste of his medicine.

The iconic finish saw Gunther tap out seconds after getting beaten down, marking an incredible end to an equally astonishing run.

Dragunov brings something new to the table, and Ricochet—the man he beat last week—wished him good luck backstage.

The Mad King has the potential for big things on the main roster.

