WWE RAW: June 28th episode viewership revealed

There was a whole lot of Riddle on WWE RAW last night, and while it was certainly entertaining, did it help the show's viewership last night?

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.570 million viewers, which is way down from last week's 1.719. With WWE delivering two good back-to-back episodes of RAW this year, it has to be seen as disappointing that the numbers have dropped so much.

While this isn't a great number, it's not the worst WWE RAW has done this year. Their worst rating coming at the end of May.

Did the NBA Playoffs hurt WWE RAW?

As of this writing, the 18-49 demo for this week's episode of WWE RAW hasn't been released.

With a sharp drop-off in the ratings this week, WWE and its fans will immediately be looking for answers. The easy answer is to point the finger at the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Stanley Cup that kicked off last night.

Each sport had two huge games on Monday to go up against WWE RAW and probably played a huge factor in their viewership being down this week.

WWE RAW opened this with a battle royal to fill the final spot in the last chance triple threat match for Money in the Bank due to Randy Orton not being at the show.

The main event saw Riddle, who won the battle royal earlier in the evening, take on Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. If The Original Bro won the match, Orton would have got a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Despite his valiant effort, it was McIntyre who claimed the win and booked his place in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

