WWE RAW: June 7 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Lilly attacks Shayna Baszler

Despite competition from the NBA Playoffs, WWE RAW bounced back from its Memorial Day holiday numbers last week as the company looks to steer things in the right direction heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

According to PWTorch, this week's edition of RAW brought in 1.640 million viewers, more than the number recorded last week (1.557 million). While the NBA Playoffs continue to hurt viewership of professional wrestling promotions across the board, the red brand has shown a slight improvement.

This week's episode of WWE RAW continued the trend of not hitting the two million viewer range during any hour of the show.

The episode started with 1.667 million, dropped to 1.651 in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.602 million by the end of the evening.

While the last edition's viewership increased throughout the course of the show, this week's numbers went in the opposite direction, despite scoring an overall higher viewership than the previous episode.

WWE RAW saw an increase in the 18-49 demo as well

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week's 0.44 to 0.48.

With both the demo and viewership on the rise this week, WWE is probably pretty thrilled with the direction their flagship show is going in at the moment.

WWE has one more episode of RAW before their Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 20. We're sure the company hopes to see another rise in these numbers next week heading into the event.

The show opened up this week with a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the No.1 Contenders for AJ Styles and Omos' RAW Tag Team Titles.

The show closed with a bizarre segment that featured Shayna Baszler and Alexa Bliss, where Lilly the doll attacked Baszler as RAW went off the air.

What did you think of this week's WWE RAW? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

