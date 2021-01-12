Randy Orton suffers shocking fate in bizarre ending to WWE RAW

Randy Orton had prepared himself to face Triple H tonight in WWE Monday Night RAW's main event. However, in a shocking turn of events, Alexa Bliss cut the match short as she sent a fireball the Viper's way, leaving him with a horrific injury.

Following last week's WWE RAW Legends Night episode, Triple H confronted Randy Orton about his disrespect towards some of the WWE Legends.

This resulted in an altercation between the two, which led to the Cerebral Assassin accepting Orton's challenge to a match.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly in the match. Randy Orton exchanged some blows, and Triple H struck some back. However, things took a bizarre turn when the lights started shutting off in the arena.

Triple H would even see his iconic sledgehammer be set on fire before he completely disappeared from the ring, leaving Randy Orton alone with Alexa Bliss. It was here that things got a little supernatural, as Alexa Bliss sent a fireball towards Randy Orton, perhaps injuring him in the process.

RAW ended on this cliffhanger, as we are yet to receive any information regarding the reason behind Alexa Bliss' actions or the extent of Randy Orton's injury. Perhaps WWE will answer all on next week's episode of RAW.

What is next for Randy Orton in WWE?

It was a hectic night for Randy Orton, as he had initially prepared to face off against the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. After McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19, the Viper would confront Triple H, who opened Monday Night RAW, which ultimately led to a match.

However, Orton would end the night with a lot on his mind following the unexpected return and attack from Alexa Bliss. This left Orton, as well as the WWE Universe, extremely confused.

It looks like we are back on track with the storyline that ended before last week's RAW Legends Night. Orton held a matchstick to Alexa Bliss, who had poured kerosene all over herself. This should lead to a segment in the coming weeks between Bliss and Orton, which will ultimately end with The Fiend's return.