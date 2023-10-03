Rhea Ripley made a huge statement. RAW was off to a chaotic start this week. We were supposed to see the third-ever match between two superstars - and the first in over two years. However, that didn't happen, as the Women's World Champion was the one to make a statement instead.

RAW seemingly underwent many changes once it was revealed that Becky Lynch wasn't medically cleared to compete. But we aren't talking about her match against Tegan Nox - we're referring to the advertised match between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, with their last outing against one another happening on September 20, 2021.

This time, the show began in a brawl and was interrupted by Rhea Ripley - who got a measure of revenge against Nia Jax a couple of weeks ago.

She went on a path of destruction, even taking out the so-called "security" before she called out The Judgment Day to address some business.

She blamed Damian Priest for not being there enough and indirectly pointed to him as to why Dominik Mysterio is no longer the NXT North American Champion.

As for Dominik himself, he also faced the fury of the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley - who told him not to come home if he didn't beat Trick Williams in an upcoming rematch on NXT.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.