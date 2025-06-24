WWE RAW name replaced again; absent for third week 

A WWE RAW name has been replaced yet again this week. The star has been absent from the show for three weeks now.

While Pat McAfee competed at Backlash and was back to his duties at the commentary desk on RAW, the star appears to have taken time away from the company at this time. He has missed the June 9 and June 16 episodes of WWE RAW, and now he has also missed this week's episode of the show.

On June 9, he was replaced by Wade Barrett on the commentary table with Michael Cole. The star was replaced by Corey Graves last week, with the latter returning to the show after months away from the main roster. He had been working on NXT.

Now, Corey Graves is back on WWE RAW, and it looks like he will be the one filling in for Pat McAfee for as long as the star is away. This is yet to be confirmed, and it's not certain when McAfee will return, with nothing announced as to the reason for his absence from the show at this time.

For the moment, though, Corey Graves has fit back into his old role like he never left.

