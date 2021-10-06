WWE RAW: October 4 episode viewership and ratings revealed as the 2021 Draft concludes

The 2021 WWE Draft is officially in the books, and it was a big win for WWE RAW.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.856 million viewers, up from last week's 1.709 million. It's evident that the WWE Draft concept still brings in a rise in viewership regardless of how the presentation has come across in recent years.

WWE started this week's episode of RAW with 1.949 million, fell to 1.902 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.721 million by the end of the evening. WWE will need to continue figuring out a way to not lose their audience throughout the show.

WWE RAW took the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots on cable for Monday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from 0.48 to 0.52, compared to last week. With both the demo and viewership up this week, the 2021 WWE Draft has to be seen as a success for RAW and SmackDown.

Just like the viewership, the 18-49 demo didn't rise in any hour of WWE RAW Monday night, starting with 0.54 in hour one, stayed even in hour two, and bottomed out to 0.48 in hour three. The demo for hour three is higher than last week, so that should be seen as a positive sign for the show in general.

Last week, WWE took the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots on cable for Monday, which is lower than they've been in a while. RAW took the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots on cable this week, rising slightly overall compared to the week before. WWE was once again unable to overcome ESPN's coverage of NFL football, which dominated the top 5 on cable for the day.

WWE RAW kicked off last night with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who revealed she was RAW's first draft pick of the evening before being interrupted by Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

The encounter that opened the show led to the main event of the evening, where Charlotte Flair went one-on-one with Bianca Belair in a non-title match.

