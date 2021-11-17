Adam Pearce expected to be handed his own WWE faction

Adam Pearce is a retired American professional wrestler who currently works as Director of Live Events, producer, coach and on-screen official for the WWE.

Adam has been a bit off with his interactions with the superstars as of late and has made the Mysterios lives miserable. Pearce's unaccountable behavior might be headed in a new direction.

WWE moved to gain trademarks on November 12th. However, the entries that capture the most attention are a bit odd. There are five different versions of the word SCRAPP METTAL under the listing.

SCRAPP METTAL might be associated with Adam Pearce as he has made use of the names 'Scrap Daddy' and 'Scrap Iron' during his wrestling tenure.

“trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The possibility of having a brand new faction running wild in RAW is exciting to say the least. Pearce might be gunning for that, but it is all still speculation at this point.

Adam Pearce has recently made some changes to RAW Survivor Series Team

Last week, Dominik Mysterio was removed by Pearce following his loss to Bobby Lashley as the other members of the team were former champions.

Adam Pearce has also eliminated Rey Mysterio from the Survivor Series team after he was bested by Lashley in a grueling main event battle. Mysterio was replaced by Austin Theory who has been feuding with the legendary family.

Rey took it up with Pearce regarding what happened to Dominik last week which eventually led to Rey being matched against the All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

It is unclear as to why Adam Pearce is doing this to the Mysterios. His ire towards Rey and Dominik - combined with his unexplainable behavior - might possibly mean something exciting is about to happen on RAW.

Do you think Adam Pearce will soon have his own stable in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

