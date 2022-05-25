×
WWE RAW often goes live without being fully written 

Liam Power
Liam Power
Modified May 25, 2022 12:24 AM IST
WWE RAW, the company's flagship show and one of the longest-running episodic series' on American television, apparently often goes on the air without being fully written.

The Monday night show has been a part of WWE TV and the landmark show since it first aired in January 1993 on USA Network. Since then the show has had 1513 episodes, and won a fabled ratings war in the late 1990s against Turner Broadcasting.

Renee Paquette served as a personality on WWE TV between 2012 and 2020, featuring on RAW both as a backstage interviewer and as an announcer. She also hosted pre-shows and post-shows like RAW Talk. On a recent episode of her Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast, Paquette noted that RAW often went on the air without a finished running order during her tenure.

"There is times that I’ve gone on the air with Monday Night RAW and the show is not written. It is full being re-done, we don’t know what’s happening. So creative can most certainly change. It happens very often, also the production doesn’t get out until 3pm, and thats on a good day, that’s when things are running smoothly.” Paquette said
What happened on WWE RAW this week?

This week's edition of WWE RAW featured an appearance from SmackDown stars The Usos and Sami Zayn.

It also featured a match between Cody Rhodes and The Miz which was interrupted by Seth Freakin' Rollins, an empassioned Riddle promo, and Alexa Bliss scoring a pinfall victory over her former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H.

Is @SamiZayn a good fit for #TheBloodline? https://t.co/RuJrupS8hh

Edge's Judgement Day also featured on the show, which was headlined by a Becky Lynch vs Asuka match, which saw Lynch earn a RAW Women's Title match at Hell In A Cell.

Fans will doubtless be excited to see where WWE decides to go with their creative choices. You can read more about WWE RAW by clicking here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
