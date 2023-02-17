WWE RAW personality is open to making an in-ring return in the near future

WWE RAW had its final episode before Elimination Chamber 2023, where there will be two Chamber matches to determine the future of the brand ahead of WrestleMania 39. Recently, RAW commentator Corey Graves commented on making an in-ring return in the near future.

In 2011, Corey Graves signed up with WWE and began working for the developmental brand. Unfortunately, Graves had to retire from in-ring competition due to multiple concussions that he suffered throughout his career. Later, he became a color commentator for NXT.

In 2016, Graves moved to the main roster as a color commentator and began working for WWE RAW. Speaking exclusively to Pop Culture, the 38-year-old star revealed that he is working once again with the developmental brand and provided an update regarding his in-ring return:

"I've recently started working with the NXT talent on helping develop characters and things of that nature, and I've really enjoyed it thus far... So I'm really looking forward to working with NXT a lot more as the year progresses. I'd like to remind everybody one more time that I have been cleared to compete and I can't think of a better scenario for me to step back in the ring than alongside my beautiful wife." (H/T Pop Culture)

Last year, Corey Graves was involved in an angle with his real-life wife Caremalla, where the two superstars were seen kissing on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38.

Corey Graves talks about working on WWE RAW's 30th-anniversary show

WWE RAW recently completed its 30th year on national television and has become one of the longest-running shows in history. The company invited several Legends for its anniversary show in Philadelphia

Speaking exclusively to Pop Culture, WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves spoke about the event and the founding memories of the show that led him to become a WWE Superstar:

"I remember watching the first episode of Monday Night Raw. I was obsessed with it such that I decided to follow it as a dream and make it my career in some capacity. Here we are 30 years down the line, and I am one of the voices of Monday Night Raw in a chair that many of my heroes have sat before. It's something that's easy to get lost in. You forget the magnitude of that moment, but I was sure to take a few minutes to sort of appreciate just the journey to get to that point." (H/T Pop Culture)

Graves has been one of the most prominent voices in the commentary booth alongside Pat McAfee and Michael Cole in the company.

Do you want to see Graves make an in-ring return? Sound off in the comment section below.

