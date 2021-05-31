WWE RAW: Randy Orton's return, Titles on the line, Intergender match, and more 

WWE has announced a few more matches for the upcoming episode of RAW, and the biggest of the lot is a singles bout between Randy Orton and Xavier Woods.

Matt Riddle faced Woods on last week's episode, and The Original Bro hit Randy Orton's RKO on the New Day member. Randy Orton is back on TV this week, and a match against the former Tag Team Champion sounds great on paper.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @AustinCreedWins will go one-on-one with @RandyOrton tomorrow night on #WWERaw!



After taking @SuperKingofBros to the limit, what will the multi-time tag team champion have in store for the Viper?https://t.co/wJg7jgyqGJ pic.twitter.com/XaTlsWInmK — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021

Here's WWE's preview for the upcoming match:

"Xavier Woods was hit with one RKO last week – Will The New Day bandleader be able to avoid a second in a showdown with Randy Orton on Raw? Riddle paid tribute to his good friend Randy by borrowing his signature move in a showdown with Woods last week. The Original Bro wanted to deliver payback after Woods assisted Kofi Kingston's win over Orton the week before. Will The Viper be ready to strike from out of nowhere? Or will Woods light up the ring with The Power of Positivty?"

Tag Team Championship match confirmed for RAW

Also announced for the show, AJ Styles and Omos will defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

Ryker picked up a surprise singles victory over AJ Styles with the help of Elias on the last Monday Night RAW episode.

"AJ Styles & Omos will take centerstage against Elias & Jaxson Ryker in a Raw Tag Team Title Match. The Phenomenal One and his own personal colossus won their first title defense at the beginning of the month against The New Day. The pairing has proved dominant, but Ryker & Elias did manage to score a crafty win last week. Their tactics were met by a charging Omos who chased down Elias and smashed the songbird through a WWE Thunderdome video screen. Will it be a Phenomenal celebration for Styles & Omos? Or smash hit gold for Elias & Ryker? Don't miss the title clash Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

The final announcement for RAW was regarding an intergender contest between Shayna Baszler and Reginald. The former NXT Champion is expected to administer a sound beating on Reginald.

TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw@QoSBaszler has the opportunity to take out her frustrations on @ReginaldWWE in a one-on-one encounter! pic.twitter.com/IFFy0kUyi2 — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2021

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre will also lock horns for a No. 1 Contender's match as the winner will take on Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. The Miz will also be back for another Miz TV segment with special guests Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

