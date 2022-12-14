WWE RAW ratings slump deepens against stiff sports competition

WWE RAW ratings continued to fall for the December 12th episode, which was said to be the lowest since July 2021.

WWE RAW featured some solid matches in The Phenomenal AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable, Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY, and two number one contenders' matches. Alexa Bliss faced Bayley to determine the challenger for the RAW Women's Championship while Seth Rollins clashed with Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

This week's episode also featured interesting segments with The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis, as well as a backstage interview with Kevin Owens and Elias. But it wasn't enough to gain much traction against the NFL's Monday Night Football.

RAW's ratings have dropped since last week and are the lowest since July 2021. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.536 million viewers last week. The show's key 18-49 demo clocked in at 0.37 against last week's 0.41.

The red brand faced off against Monday Night Football on ESPN, which drew over 10 million viewers on average and a 2.89 key demo rating. Last week's episode of RAW had the lowest total viewership since Halloween.

Since Vince McMahon's retirement and replacement by Triple H, things have been very interesting for WWE. The company's flagship show will return and will likely gain steam again in the near future.

Bobby Lashley was fired during this week's episode of WWE RAW

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley faced Seth 'Freaking' Rollins in a competitive match to claim the spot as the number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

The referee was injured and unable to count during the match after Lashley hit Rollins with a spear. This irritated The All Mighty, causing him to lose focus on the match, which The Messiah won.

Lashley then took his rage out on a WWE official who had just arrived to control things, forcing Adam Pearce to arrive and, in accordance with his warnings last week, fire The All Mighty.

In the aftermath, when Byron Saxton pursued Bobby for an interview, he refused and fumed his way out of the arena.

