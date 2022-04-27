WWE RAW ratings take another dip this week

Television ratings for WWE RAW have once again fallen as per the latest numbers.

This week's edition of the red brand featured the 20th-anniversary celebrations for WWE's Apex Predator Randy Orton and an eight-man tag team main event featuring RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel vs. The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

It also featured a RAW Women's Championship contest between Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville and the in-ring return of Mustafa Ali. Asuka's surprise return also featured on the show as she confronted Becky Lynch.

However, according to WrestleNomics, the star power behind the main event and the added attraction of the title match did nothing for the show's ratings, which have fallen once again.

ShowBuzz Daily confirmed that the show recorded its lowest rating since January, going down to 1.614million viewers from 1.648million the previous week. The show has also dropped in the key 18-49 demographic, falling from last week's 0.47 to 0.44, which is a fall of around 6%.

The first hour of the show was the most prosperous both in overall ratings and the key demo, whereas the final hour of the show held the worst figures for both.

New champions could soon be on the way for WWE RAW

On last night's WWE RAW, SmackDown stars The Usos showed up to send a message to RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

This comes ahead of their Winners Take All match at WrestleMania Backlash, as the two teams will compete with both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line. Whatever happens, one brand is sure to find itself with new tag team champions before at the end of the event.

At the end of the eight-man tag team match, Randy Orton scored the pin over one-half of The Usos following a devastating RKO. This helps swing the momentum in favor of RK-Bro as the title match approaches.

It remains to be seen whether the veteran and Riddle will have the last laugh or if the Usos will add another gold to The Bloodline.

What do you think of the WWE RAW ratings this week? Who will leave WrestleMania Backlash as unified tag team champions? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

