Bobby Lashley defeats former WWE Champion on RAW

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley defeated former world champion The Miz on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The All Mighty has looked impressive on the red brand of late as a fighting United States Champion. He has defeated the likes of AJ Styles, Ciampa, and Theory since his title reign began, all in championship matches. This week, he took on The Miz in a non-title match. Former challenger Ciampa was at ringside with The A-Lister.

This was Bobby Lashley's chance to earn another win over The Miz after their tag team match featuring Ciampa and AJ Styles was cut short last week. Lashley dominated most of the contest with his superior size and power, throwing The Miz around like a ragdoll.

The former WWE Champion was cunning, and with the help of Ciampa, he regained ground in the contest. However, a lurking Dexter Lumis caused a distraction for The A-Lister, allowing Lashley to put him away with the Hurt Lock.

Bobby Lashley is currently not scheduled to defend the United States Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, that could change during the week.

