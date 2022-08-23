WWE RAW Results: Finn Balor undergoes major change ahead of match on RAW

Finn Balor is a crucial member of the Judgment Day. He faced Dolph Ziggler on the latest episode of RAW. Ziggler verbally berated Balor before attacking him. However, there was a major change made to his entrance theme song.

While there was speculation at first that it would be The Judgment Day's theme song (and it still could be), it appears to be specifically tailored for The Prince.

It is a welcome change from the previous theme song, which was made by Alterbridge when Edge was still the faction leader. They used the theme for a while, and it seems as though WWE has made an attempt to move further away from that.

Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler in an impressive match. It shouldn't be a surprise that he won as a direct result of Rhea Ripley's interference when she attacked the veteran Ziggler.

However, a win is a win and it was a good look for Balor and The Judgment Day after the humiliation suffered pre-match in Gorilla position.

