WWE RAW Results: Kevin Owens has an interesting appearance change on RAW

It should come as no surprise that Kevin Owens got a hero's welcome in Toronto, Canada. He answered Chad Gable's open challenge on the latest episode of RAW. While he made his entrance, he also had an interesting appearance change.

Chad Gable was busy insulting Toronto as he claimed he was recruiting for The Alpha Academy. However, his open challenge was answered by Owens, who came out wearing his old gear from NXT as well as his early main roster days.

Owens proceeded to beat Chad Gable using his old move, the pop-up powerbomb. It had been a while since he had used it. What was also noted was that the titantron video was also from the 2014-2015 era.

While Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable, he was attacked by Otis from behind. He nearly bulldozed before Owens managed to hit him with the stunner.

It seemed clear that for at least one night in Canada, he was a babyface. What it means in the long run, we can't be sure. However, it was only late last year when Owens turned heel again in his somewhat short-lived alliance with Seth Rollins.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali