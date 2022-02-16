"She didn't want me" - WWE RAW Superstar says he got friendzoned by Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is one of WWE's biggest stars, but she has had a few questionable storylines. One of them involved former 24/7 Champion Reggie, with the two being in a brief alliance before WrestleMania 37.

Known as Reginald back then, the current RAW Superstar tried his luck with The Legit Boss after initially debuting as Carmella's sommelier. However, after unintentionally costing her and Bianca Belair a Women's Tag Team Title match, Sasha Banks got rid of him.

Reggie brought that up on The Bump while mentioning the times he got friendzoned in the company. The 24/7 Champion suffered a similar fate with Nia Jax and, most recently, Dana Brooke. The latter was by far the least aggressive of the bunch.

Here is what he said:

"Look, I think I've been friendzoned ever since I made my debut in WWE. I for sure got friendzoned by Sasha, because most definitely she didn't want me. Nia, you all know how that ended." (15:21-15:36)

Banks is happily married to WWE costume designer Sarath Ton (aka Mikaze) in real-life. Reggie himself is also married and has two children.

After getting rejected by Banks, Reggie managed Jax and Shayna Baszler. He then transitioned into the 24/7 Championship picture a few months later.

He also spoke about pinning Dana Brooke to win the title after helping her evade all challengers for a couple of months:

"Being friends is cool but as the 24/7 Champion, you know nothing's off limits and (Dana Brooke) knew this going into everything. Your eyes and your ears have to be open at all times." (15:37-15:50)

Sasha Banks main-evented WrestleMania after getting rid of Reggie on WWE SmackDown

With Reggie in the rearview mirror, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair went on to main-event WrestleMania 37. They were the first women of color to headline The Show of Shows and did themselves proud.

The EST of WWE defeated The Legit Boss in an excellent match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

