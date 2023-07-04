WWE RAW saw Sonya Deville break her own insane record from 2022 in just one night

Sonya Deville will be a happy woman after learning a shocking statistic. She found herself on the losing end pretty much all the time in 2022 and most of 2023, but she broke an insane record she had from last year.

In 2022, Sonya Deville won a total of two matches. You read that right - two matches victorious, out of which one was a dark match against an enhancement talent. The other was a random match alongside Natalya, where she won a Second Chance Fatal Four Way match in the Women's Tag Team Title tournament.

On the latest episode of RAW, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green defeated four other teams to become #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. That is more wins for her than the entirety of 2022.

It's a pretty staggering statistic, given that only a few years ago, she was labeled as a future women's champion, but her stats from 2022 show that WWE had no intention of putting her in that position.

Either way, she has found new life while teaming alongside Chelsa Green. Their opponents on RAW included teams such as Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox, Emma and Nikki Cross, and more already-established teams like Katana Chance and Kaden Carter, as well as old allies Candice LeRae and Indie Hartwell.

Ultimately, none of them made a big impact, and the team of Deville and Green will step up to take a shot at the gold. Also, in case you were wondering, Deville now has three official match wins in 2023 - more than in 2022.

