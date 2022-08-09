WWE RAW sees possibly legitimate car crash; police spotted in the background of show

This week's episode of WWE RAW was unpredictable, with no one sure what was going to happen next. This included a seemingly real car crash that took place behind a Kevin Owens promo.

Triple H took over as the Head of Creative from Vince McMahon after the latter's retirement. Since then, with a plethora of returns and innovative booking, WWE's shows have left fans wondering what's next. The trend continued this week with several segments where fans were left questioning what they saw.

Fans were startled to see a car crash into a crate in the background of a Kevin Owens promo. There were multiple people around the car, including Nikki A.S.H, Doudrop, another unidentified wrestler, multiple staff, and one person who looked like a policeman. It was seen as a legitimate car crash and was not mentioned by the commentary team.

However, what followed later in the night led to fans questioning whether, in fact, the car crash was a real one.

In a similar incident to the crash, police were seen running around soon after, behind a promo where Bayley and Asuka were confronting each other on RAW. The focus was on them and not the police personnel.

Finally, later in the night, after the main event between The Miz and AJ Styles, former NXT star Dexter Lumis was spotted being taken away through the crowd.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Dexter Lumis was arrested at ringside after the main event of

Was he the culprit behind the car crash? 🤔

#WWERaw Talk about a cliffhanger! 🤯Dexter Lumis was arrested at ringside after the main event of #RAW Was he the culprit behind the car crash? 🤔 Talk about a cliffhanger! 🤯Dexter Lumis was arrested at ringside after the main event of #RAW!Was he the culprit behind the car crash? 🤔#WWERaw https://t.co/Q556KhdDbf

Whether or not the three incidents are connected in one long storyline is currently unknown. The car crash could still be a real occurrence separate from anything on the show.

Do you think Dexter Lumis had anything to do with the car crash on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha