WWE RAW sees a decrease in its viewership for the 4th of July episode 

Ratings for the July 4th episode of WWE RAW have shown a drop in the show's viewership.

This week's edition of RAW featured newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, who teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Carmella and Natalya. It also featured a face-off between Theory and United States Champion Bobby Lashley, as well as several 4th of July-themed backstage skits. SmackDown's top champions also appeared on the show.

However, new reports from Brandon Thurston seem to suggest that ratings, both in viewership and the key 18-49 demographic, are down. The red show drew 1.563 million viewers on Monday night and scored a 0.37 in the key demographic. This is the show's lowest viewership figure since the end of May, and its worst showing in a key demographic since December 2021. This viewership figure is a 20% fall from the previous week, and a 31% fall in the key 18-49 demographic.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,563,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.37



patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Raw on the Fourth of July on USA Network, 8-11pm:1,563,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.37 WWE Raw on the Fourth of July on USA Network, 8-11pm:1,563,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.37📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/upt9pCcr56

However, lower ratings for the show were expected due to the 4th of July holiday.

What else happened on WWE RAW this week?

A lot happened on the special 4th of July edition of WWE RAW, and not all of it took place in the ring.

Angelo Dawkins took on Otis in a hotdog eating contest, which was sneakily won by Akira Tozawa. This later caused Otis to vomit in the ring. Ciampa also emerged to hit a sneak attack on AJ Styles on behalf of The Miz, alligning himself with the A-Lister.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston All three hours of Raw still swept the top slots for cable originals on Monday, according to Showbuzz Daily, despite the expected low holiday rating.



This was Raw's lowest total viewership since May 30 of this year and its lowest P18-49 viewership since December 6, 2021. All three hours of Raw still swept the top slots for cable originals on Monday, according to Showbuzz Daily, despite the expected low holiday rating.This was Raw's lowest total viewership since May 30 of this year and its lowest P18-49 viewership since December 6, 2021. https://t.co/NyYra7XExY

SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion Gunther made his RAW debut, destroying R-Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam.

It will be interesting to see what happens on next week's edition of RAW. You can read all the latest WWE news updates by clicking right here.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far