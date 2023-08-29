WWE RAW sees heartbreaking tribute for legendary Terry Funk

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE put out a tribute video to honor the late great Terry Funk.

The wrestling legend sadly passed away on August 23 last week at the age of 79 in a Phoenix-area hospital. He has competed in the ring for over five decades and performed in various promotions, including NJPW, WCW, ECW, and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). He left a huge mark in the wrestling business during his lengthy career.

Last week on SmackDown, WWE did a ten-bell salute for him and Bray Wyatt, who passed away last Thursday. Cody Rhodes came out during the show and shared his experience with the hardcore legend. There was also a match dedicated to him, as The Brawling Brutes collided with The Street Profits in a Hardcore match.

On RAW this week, WWE paid tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt once again. They put out emotional video packages highlighting their momentous occasions in the ring, backstage, and in their personal lives.

In the main event of the show, Becky Lynch faced Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. There were several weapons involved in the bout, including tables, chairs, and kendo sticks. The match would've made Terry Funk proud, as he's known for his hardcore style of wrestling.

