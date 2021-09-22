WWE RAW: September 20 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Roman Reigns returns to Mondays

If last night's WWE RAW numbers are any indication, it appears that Roman Reigns does move the needle.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.793 million viewers, well up from last week's 1.607.

Even against big shows such as Dancing with The Stars and ESPN NFL Monday Night Football, it's clear that Roman Reigns made a difference last night.

Despite the rise, this week's episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership drop in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.860 million, which fell to 1.853 in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.667 by the end of the evening.

Despite a substantial main event last night, WWE was unable to maintain its audience throughout the evening.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



That’s up 7% from last week, the first week against Monday Night Football. In the demo, Raw was up 15%.



More analysis and demo info: WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,793,000 viewers on average. 642,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.49 rating).That’s up 7% from last week, the first week against Monday Night Football. In the demo, Raw was up 15%.More analysis and demo info: patreon.com/posts/56438073 WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,793,000 viewers on average. 642,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.49 rating).



That’s up 7% from last week, the first week against Monday Night Football. In the demo, Raw was up 15%.



More analysis and demo info: patreon.com/posts/56438073 https://t.co/IKNTelPuWA

WWE RAW saw a rise in viewership and demo this week

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week from 0.43 to 0.49. With both the demo and viewership up this week, this has to be seen as a good sign in terms of potential interest for WWE Extreme Rules this weekend.

Just like the viewership, the 18-49 demo didn't increase in any hour of WWE RAW Monday night. It started with 0.51 in hour one, stayed even during the second one, and bottomed out to 0.46 in hour three. The demo for hour three was particularly surprising given that the main event match didn't maintain the audience.

Last week, WWE took the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots on cable for Monday, which is lower than they've been in a while. This week, WWE RAW took the sixth, seventh, and ninth spots on cable. WWE could not overcome ESPN's coverage of NFL football, which dominated the top 10 on cable for the day.

This week's episode of WWE RAW opened with the big advertised six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and The New Day.

Also Read

The main event of the evening saw an epic triple threat match between WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Alan John