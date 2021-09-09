WWE RAW: September 6 episode viewership and ratings revealed with a lot of tag team matches

The viewership for WWE RAW continues to decrease following the big number they achieved following the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.849 million viewers, down from last week's 1.907 million. While the numbers are down for the second week in a row, this isn't surprising as viewership for WWE RAW is generally down on Labor Day.

This week's episode of WWE RAW continues to see its viewership drop in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.958 million, dropped to 1.842 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.748 million by the end of the evening. With the regular NFL season starting up next week, these declining numbers probably aren't a good sign for WWE.

WWE Raw was watched by 1,849,000 viewers on Monday on USA Network. About 670,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.52 rating).



Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week from 0.54 to 0.52. With both the demo and viewership down this week, this isn't out of the norm of seeing numbers go down the week after a pay-per-view.

Just like the viewership, the 18-49 demo decreased in every hour of WWE RAW Monday night, starting with 0.54 in hour one, dropped to 0.52 in hour number two, and bottomed out at 0.50 in hour number three.

Last week, WWE took the second, third, and fourth spots on cable for Monday, which is pretty solid. This week, WWE RAW once again took the second, third, and fourth spots on cable. WWE has been unable to overcome ESPN's coverage of college football, and with the NFL returning next week, things probably aren't going to get any better.

WWE RAW opened this week with an in-ring segment that heavily featured Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley. It led to the beginning of the Tag Team Turmoil match.

The show closed how it began as the Tag Team Turmoil match was split into two parts allowing the long match to open and close the show.

