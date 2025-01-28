WWE RAW star breaks silence following match against JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh was injured during his match against The War Raiders last night on RAW. The Judgment Day came up short in their quest to become WWE World Tag Team Champions once again, early on in the clash McDonagh was sent into the announce table off a moonsault to the outside of the ring.

The former champion was able to finish the match but collapsed as he headed through the curtain. It was later revealed that he had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during the match and would now be out of action for several weeks.

Ivar was one of JD's opponents in the match and the man on the outside when he delivered the moonsault. He has since posted on his Instagram, appearing bullish as he stated "as the War Machine keep turning."

Of course, The War Raiders will continue to move forward on WWE RAW despite McDonagh's injury and will be hoping to fight off all challengers on the Road to WrestleMania.

JD McDonagh will be sidelined alongside Finn Balor

McDonagh was in the match last night alongside Dominik Mysterio because his usual tag team partner Finn Balor has been missing since his Street Fight loss earlier this month on RAW.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are former Tag Team Champions and JD spoke to Adam Pearce about a rematch for the titles before Balor disappeared. It was noted on RAW that no one has seen or heard from Balor since his loss and there are now rumors that he could return with a different persona.

Balor was known for his Demon persona in WWE for several years and was even able to win several titles due to his alter-ego. It will be interesting to see if he decides to pull out The Demon for the Royal Rumble match to give himself a better chance of winning.

