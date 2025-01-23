  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 23, 2025 00:57 GMT
The star was shut down (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was shut down (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE RAW star got cut off live on the show on Netflix this week. This came after he called out authorities in his promo. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett commented on it afterward as well.

Pete Dunne was speaking about who he believed was to blame for the treatment he had received on WWE RAW and said that this problem went all the way to the top. He said he was being disrespected and how they were on Week Three of Netflix, and he was just now finally getting a match. Before he could go on, he got cut off.

"And you think it's okay to disrespect me. And see, this goes all the way to the top. Week three of Netflix, and I don't get a look in."
also-read-trending Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

The lights went out, and the show cut to commentary talking about everything else, with the camera panning to a shot of the arena. Later, when the show returned with Dunne's music playing again as he waited for Penta to enter, Michael Cole pointed out how Dunne had been talking about disrespect, and his mic got cut off. Wade Barrett blamed production for it, saying it was a huge mistake to make.

While it was potentially an accident, fans have called out the timing of the situation

Pete Dunne's presence on WWE RAW

While Pete Dunne wrestled and lost against Penta this week, the star has been around on the show for some time but has not really been involved in any real feud. Other than going after R-Truth for calling him Butch, the star has not had a proper feud for quite some time.

Whether or not the coming months will see this change is uncertain at this time. However, with the Royal Rumble coming, even if Dunne does not win, having a good performance and lasting long may get him more attention. The star's natural ability may also be enough to finally get him a big push.

The coming episodes of WWE RAW will tell about the star's presence in the company.

Edited by Neda Ali
