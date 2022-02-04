"He's not happy" - WWE RAW star claims Roman Reigns rejected his apology letter written by Randy Orton

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle has revealed that his tag team partner, Randy Orton wrote an apology to Roman Reigns on his behalf.

Riddle and Orton, known as RK-Bro, have been working together for the past few months. The former RAW Tag Team Champions recently dropped their titles to Alpha Academy, Otis and Chad Gable

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling, Riddle spoke about the time when he asked Randy Orton to write an apology for The Tribal Chief after he made some controversial comments about Reigns. The former NXT standout then mentioned that one should never ask Orton to write apologies.

“One thing I have learned is don't ask Randy to write an apology for you," said Riddle. "The other day, I said some things about a gentleman that I work with. He's on a different brand, he's a champion, he's a chief, one might say. I said some things he didn't like. I told Randy, 'I said some things, I'm pretty sure he's not happy about it. What should I say? I should make this better."

Riddle then explained how Orton's version of the apology was seemingly rejected by the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

“I sent Randy an apology that I wrote for this person," Riddle continued. "Randy looked at it and was like, 'Nah, this is all wrong, this is what you write.' He sent me an apology back and there was no apology at all. It was basically like, 'My bad.' He knows this Chief better than I do. So I sent this apology and let's just say that he did not accept it."

Riddle also detailed his off-screen bond with Randy Orton

In the same interview, Riddle spoke about his off-screen bond with his tag team partner, Randy Orton. The Original Bro said that the former WWE Champion has a lot of wrestling knowledge, so he has learned a lot from the veteran.

The WWE Superstar also described Randy Orton as "cool" and claimed that they usually have a lot of fun together. He added that though they might have contrasting characters on-screen, they're very similar in real life.

RK-Bro previously won the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2021 when the duo defeated AJ Styles and Omos. As things stand, Riddle will be a part of this year's Elimination Chamber Match, where he will try to win the WWE Championship.

