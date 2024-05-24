WWE RAW star comments on whether he and his partner will ever betray each other

WWE RAW Superstar Ivar has discussed whether he and his partner Erik would ever turn on each other. They are part of the stable called The Viking Raiders, which also includes Valhalla.

Erik has been out of action for quite some time now. During his absence, Ivar went on a solo run, as he started feuding and having matches with other WWE stars on the red brand and on NXT. He was supposed to compete in the triple threat #1 contender's match for the NXT North American Championship last Tuesday night, but he was ruled out with an injury.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ivar was asked whether he and Erik would ever split up. He stated that they're a package deal, just like the New Day.

"I don't know, we're a package deal. And just like the New Day's a package deal I feel like we're a package deal... I don't know, I feel in my heart we're a team [and] when we're a team we're in this together. We wouldn't be where we are today without each other and I feel like just like the New Day we're not going to split up for anything. Maybe each of us has single stuff on the side but we're a team forever," said Ivar. [23:13 - 23:42]

Ivar reflects on him and Erik being embraced by WWE Legend Shawn Michaels after they won the NXT Tag Team Championship

Before joining the main roster in April 2019, Erik and Ivar competed in the black and gold brand as the War Raiders. Their ring names were Hanson and Rowe, respectively.

Ivar told Chris Van Vliet that after he and Erik won the NXT Tag Team Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: Phoenix in 2019, Shawn Michaels embraced them backstage.

"When we went to NXT, like, it's mind blowing to think about. The night that we won the NXT Tag Championships, so TakeOver: Phoenix, us vs. Undisputed Era and we win the titles and we were going back to the locker room. And before we get through the curtain, Shawn came out halfway onto the stage to greet us and hug us and like, man, (laughs). What a moment, what a moment for us," Ivar said. [9:19 - 9:51]

All three Viking Raiders members are currently out of action. It'll be interesting to see all three of them reunited again down the line.

