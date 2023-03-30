WWE RAW star confirms he received call-up due to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon appeared in several backstage clips in a recent WWE 24 documentary about WrestleMania 38. The episode also featured interviews with Rick Boogs, who spoke about his unusual path to the main roster.

Boogs, real name Eric Bugenhagen, made a name for himself on YouTube before joining WWE. In 2021, the two-time 24/7 Champion portrayed The NightPanther in a WWE-promoted anti-perspirant commercial for Old Spice.

In the documentary, Boogs revealed that Vince McMahon immediately wanted him on the main roster after watching the advert:

"Old Spice wanted someone that really looks like a professional wrestler but has like no TV equity. Luckily, they thought of me. That's where my character work, all my time making videos on YouTube, shined through. Old Spice loved it, Vince McMahon saw it, and he was like, 'Who is this guy? He's a good actor. Call him up.'"

At the time, Vince McMahon still oversaw WWE's creative decisions. Triple H, the company's Chief Content Officer, is now in charge of main roster storylines and call-ups from NXT.

Vince McMahon's vision for Rick Boogs on WWE SmackDown

After struggling to receive television time in NXT, Rick Boogs made his main roster debut on the May 22, 2021, episode of SmackDown. During his first blue brand appearance, the 35-year-old played the electric guitar while introducing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring.

Boogs, who only played guitar as a hobby, was surprised to hear that WWE's higher-ups wanted him to take the instrument to SmackDown:

"A day before I debuted, one of the writers was like, 'Hey, man, bring your guitar tomorrow.' Like, 'Oh my God.' I went from a not serious at all hobby player to now I'm playing for millions of people live on TV."

In April 2022, Boogs tore his quadricep and patellar tendon while teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos at WrestleMania 38. He returned to WWE television as a RAW Superstar in January 2023 after an absence of almost nine months.

