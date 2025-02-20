WWE RAW star confronts Logan Paul backstage; takes personal offense to major claim [VIDEO]

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner and everyone is trying to secure their spot in a match on the grand stage. Among them is Logan Paul who will participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber match hoping to win it and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Paul recently confronted LWO member Dragon Lee backstage who took personal offense to The Maverick mistaking him for Rey Mysterio.

Logan recently vlogged being backstage on WWE RAW. In the video, he was seen interacting with different superstars like Rhea Ripley, Penta, and many more. Paul also ran into LWO's Dragon Lee and mistook him for Rey Mysterio. This led to Lee getting offended.

"Dragon Lee, nice to meet you. Don't forget my name okay? Dragon Lee." said Lee.

However, Logan added:

"That was definitely Rey Mysterio playing a prank." [From 03:08 to 03:16]

Check out the full video here:

This was a hilarious interaction between the two wrestlers. Dragon Lee has been with the LWO for the past year now under the guidance of the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Logan is looking for another WrestleMania moment this year.

Logan Paul faced Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

Logan Paul faced Dragon Lee's mentor Rey Mysterio last week on RAW in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. The two men have history together as Logan defeated Rey at Crown Jewel in 2023 to win the United States Championship. This was Logan Paul's first championship in the WWE.

Logan Paul ended up defeating Mysterio in the match and is now in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Rey was attacked by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after the match to close the show. This might have started a feud between The New Day and LWO ahead of WrestleMania.

Paul also interrupted CM Punk during his promo before his match with Rey. He boasted about eliminating him from the Royal Rumble match. The two will now come face-to-face inside the Elimination Chamber on March 1st.

