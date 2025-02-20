  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE RAW star confronts Logan Paul backstage; takes personal offense to major claim [VIDEO]

WWE RAW star confronts Logan Paul backstage; takes personal offense to major claim [VIDEO]

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:26 GMT
Logan Paul backstage at WWE RAW (Image via Youtube)
Logan Paul backstage at WWE RAW (Image credits: Screenshot via Paul's YouTube channel)

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner and everyone is trying to secure their spot in a match on the grand stage. Among them is Logan Paul who will participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber match hoping to win it and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Paul recently confronted LWO member Dragon Lee backstage who took personal offense to The Maverick mistaking him for Rey Mysterio.

Ad

Logan recently vlogged being backstage on WWE RAW. In the video, he was seen interacting with different superstars like Rhea Ripley, Penta, and many more. Paul also ran into LWO's Dragon Lee and mistook him for Rey Mysterio. This led to Lee getting offended.

"Dragon Lee, nice to meet you. Don't forget my name okay? Dragon Lee." said Lee.

However, Logan added:

"That was definitely Rey Mysterio playing a prank." [From 03:08 to 03:16]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the full video here:

youtube-cover
Ad

This was a hilarious interaction between the two wrestlers. Dragon Lee has been with the LWO for the past year now under the guidance of the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Logan is looking for another WrestleMania moment this year.

Logan Paul faced Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

Logan Paul faced Dragon Lee's mentor Rey Mysterio last week on RAW in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. The two men have history together as Logan defeated Rey at Crown Jewel in 2023 to win the United States Championship. This was Logan Paul's first championship in the WWE.

Ad

Logan Paul ended up defeating Mysterio in the match and is now in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Rey was attacked by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after the match to close the show. This might have started a feud between The New Day and LWO ahead of WrestleMania.

Paul also interrupted CM Punk during his promo before his match with Rey. He boasted about eliminating him from the Royal Rumble match. The two will now come face-to-face inside the Elimination Chamber on March 1st.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी